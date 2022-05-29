Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.47. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,297 shares of company stock worth $12,432,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,322,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.46. 251,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,814. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.57. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.97 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

