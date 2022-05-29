Peanut (NUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $229,166.00

Peanut (NUX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $291,003.33 and approximately $229,166.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peanut has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,353.41 or 0.99949164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

