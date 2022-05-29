PegNet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.00 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 441% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $470,793.29 and $23.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 486.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,996.13 or 0.27383905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00503996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008853 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.