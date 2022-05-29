Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $73.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,384. Pentair has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after buying an additional 93,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

