Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Stake Trimmed by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Perion Network worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Perion Network’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PERI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Perion Network Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.