Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 74.4% in May

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the April 30th total of 80,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PVL traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $4.67. 553,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

