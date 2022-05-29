Pi Financial Cuts Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$7.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater acquired 12,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,484,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,352,333.20. Also, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,072,689.24. Insiders acquired a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $175,477 over the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

