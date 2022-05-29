Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

