PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Up 72.9% in May

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,900 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the April 30th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. 367,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.