Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 31,700,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,086,026. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 897.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

