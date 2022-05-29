Pinkcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $510,046.64 and approximately $15.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00195346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001215 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00330897 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,331,904 coins and its circulating supply is 436,071,468 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.