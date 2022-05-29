Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.20.

PIPR stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.