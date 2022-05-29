Piper Sandler Trims Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Target Price to $6.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of HIMS opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

