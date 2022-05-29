Pitcairn Co. Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,762,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

