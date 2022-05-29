Pitcairn Co. Invests $117,000 in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after buying an additional 3,600,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Paysafe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paysafe by 87.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 406,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSFE. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Paysafe stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

