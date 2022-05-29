Pitcairn Co. Invests $243,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,860 shares of company stock worth $32,581,703. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.