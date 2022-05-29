Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Splunk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $108.50 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

