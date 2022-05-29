Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $39.81. 264,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 113.74 and a beta of 1.77. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several brokerages have commented on POLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

