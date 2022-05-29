Polkamarkets Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $103,026.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,664 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

