PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PolyPid.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PYPD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 19,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,546. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $85.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.
PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
