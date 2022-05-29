Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Up 87.3% in May

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the April 30th total of 27,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 371,015 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 111,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,215. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFIE shares. Dawson James raised their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

