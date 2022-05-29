Project TXA (TXA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $151,680.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Project TXA has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $151,680.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,591.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,554.60 or 0.25952888 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00503018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033802 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

