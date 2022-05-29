Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.