Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of PGUCY opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

