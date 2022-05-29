ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management owned approximately 0.31% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAWZ. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

PAWZ opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $84.24.

