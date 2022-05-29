Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

