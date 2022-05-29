Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 723,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Q2 has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $108.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

