Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Issued By B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDR. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.05.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$4.74 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$858.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 36,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.06, for a total transaction of C$256,066.20. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total transaction of C$140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,881 shares in the company, valued at C$7,764,282.24. Insiders have sold a total of 130,120 shares of company stock worth $881,388 over the last 90 days.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.