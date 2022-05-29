Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAB. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

