QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.22) to GBX 400 ($5.03) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 355 ($4.47) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 331 ($4.17) to GBX 361 ($4.54) in a report on Friday, May 20th.

QNTQY remained flat at $$17.90 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

