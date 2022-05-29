Qubitica 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

