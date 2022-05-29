Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 349,963 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at $846,332.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 116,925 shares of company stock valued at $111,945 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADVM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

