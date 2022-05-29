Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.22. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

