Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, VP Michael Difranco purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

