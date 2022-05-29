Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Update

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ QIPT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. 42,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,702. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 148,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QIPT. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

