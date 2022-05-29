Rainicorn (RAINI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17,366.00

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $17,366.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,797.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,903.38 or 0.23584108 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00500846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

