Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $$13.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Separately, Citigroup raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

