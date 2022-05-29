Raze Network Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 542.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,085.75 or 0.34260696 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00500133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033811 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

