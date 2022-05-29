Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000.

FTEC opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $96.76 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

