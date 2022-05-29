Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of RRGB opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $170.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.