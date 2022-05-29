Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will post sales of $46.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.14 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $31.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $199.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.35 million to $233.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $216.19 million, with estimates ranging from $144.47 million to $279.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 816,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,261. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 6.82. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

