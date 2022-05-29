Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.94. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8,983.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 301,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

