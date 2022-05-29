Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE REG traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 645,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.