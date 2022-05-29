ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.92. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 225,662 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 253.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 35,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,461.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,787,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,452.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 228,588 shares of company stock worth $235,304. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.