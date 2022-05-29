RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. RH makes up about 2.0% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $286,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock traded up $12.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.03. 896,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.26. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. RH has a fifty-two week low of $236.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RH. UBS Group lowered their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.39.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $4,369,648.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

