Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Down 43.3% in May

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 73,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,780. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RONI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

