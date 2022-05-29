RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il decreased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,862 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 102.5% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of RMGC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.