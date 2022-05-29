Robust Token (RBT) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.32 or 0.00028446 BTC on exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $198,802.82 and $5,215.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 622.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.49 or 0.17476818 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00503000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00033632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

