Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $68.71 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

