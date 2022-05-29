Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Altria Group by 116.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 524,056 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NYSE:MO opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.